Baratunde Thurston: When is inspiration not enough?

BARATUNDE THURSTON: There are considerations that I did not get to. The first is, have we done it before? Onion has not been around since 1756, but it has been around since 1988, and we’ve covered a lot of ground in those years, in various formats. Two, has anyone done it before? Has this already been said? The elimination process initially hinges on a search for originality, and then a search for substance after that. So even if no one said it, is it worth saying?