Sam Calagione: How do you inspire a team that has failed?

By Sam Calagione1 minute Read

“How do I inspire a team that has failed? Tell them of all the horrific ways I’ve personally failed in journey to growing Dogfish Head, like the time we put to make peppercorns and lavendar buds in a beer and it tasted like tongue-kissing Laura Ashley.” — Sam Calagione

