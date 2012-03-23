advertisement
Sam Calagione: What is a risk worth taking?

By Sam Calagione1 minute Read

“A risk worth taking isn’t necessarily something that’ll turn into a success. It’s a risk that’s a reward regardless of a success, in that the person who took it, learned something from it. While it may have been a risk that ended in failure, it’s a failure you’ll probably won’t attempt again because you tried it once, learned from it, and moved on.” — Sam Calagione

