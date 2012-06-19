Mark Langley: How do you develop openness to change?

MARK LANGLEY: Openness to change can be developed. It starts with an understanding of a basic sense of self-awareness but also an understanding of what your set of core values is both professionally and organizationally. From there you need to understand the end state, the future, what the benefit is that you’re going to see, either professionally or personally, from that change. And it’s an essential part of life, human life and organizations, it’s going to happen with you or with out you. If nothing else works, a quote from general Eric Shinseki is a good one, which is, “if you don’t like change, you’re going to like irrelevance even less.”