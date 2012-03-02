Kimberly Grant: Has social networking improved or hurt productivity in your company?

Kimberly Grant is a media professional experienced with developing Television, Print, Out of Home and Radio strategies, as well as collaborating with digital/online teams to ensure clients’ needs are met.

At Zenith, she manages a $103MM budget over 7 brands, utilizing traditional (TV, Print, OOH) and non-traditional/Digital mediums (Online, VOD, Mobile Marketing, In-store TV, and Event Sampling), develops BASES media plans for testing new products/mediums and provides clients with an evolving snapshot of competitive media activity within pet food category.