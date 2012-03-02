Jason Sadler: Has social networking improved or hurt productivity in your company?

Jason Sadler is currently in his 3rd year of wearing t-shirts for a living. From drawing on walls with crayons as a kid to eventually graduating college with a degree in Graphic Design, Jason’s always been creative. He’s worked with professional sports organizations, advertising agencies, Fortune 500s and before getting paid to wear t-shirts co-owned his own web design company. Jason loves playing Scrabble, watching terrible movies (sometimes for 24 hours at a time), has been known to shoot a hoop of basketball or two and is an avid automotive enthusiast.