advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Perrin Kaplan: Has social networking improved or hurt productivity in your company?

By Perrin Kaplan1 minute Read

As former Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Affairs for Nintendo of America Inc., Perrin oversaw many aspects of internationally recognized marketing and public relations programs. She oversaw all public relations, public and government affairs, investor relations, internal communications, international communications and community relations for the global company. She is a well-known spokesperson and has brought great personality to many of her interviews.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life