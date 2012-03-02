Katie Jorgensen: Has social networking improved or hurt productivity in your company?

Katie has been a Strategy and Operations Consultant with Deloitte since 2007. She was recently selected to be a GovLab Fellow, Deloitte’s GovLab is an internal think-tank dedicated to finding innovative and practical ways that governments can transform the way they deliver their services. Prior to GovLab, Katie gained experience in large scale public/private partnerships, supply chain security and grants management from her work with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens