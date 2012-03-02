Katie Jorgensen: Has social networking improved or hurt productivity in your company?

Katie has been a Strategy and Operations Consultant with Deloitte since 2007. She was recently selected to be a GovLab Fellow, Deloitte’s GovLab is an internal think-tank dedicated to finding innovative and practical ways that governments can transform the way they deliver their services. Prior to GovLab, Katie gained experience in large scale public/private partnerships, supply chain security and grants management from her work with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).