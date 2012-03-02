Conan O’Brien: How can I promote my business?

“I think fliers, just fliers that are underneath people’s windshield wipers that say things like “Live Nude” or ‘Hot Action’ or just ‘Ass’ and ‘Girls’ and then your business underneath. And it doesn’t even have to relate to women. That just gets their attention. You know, they come up and they see the picture under their windshield wiper. At first they think it’s a parking ticket and they’re like ‘Uh uh’ and then they’re like ‘Wow, hot action’ and then they’re like ‘Oh, Conan, TBS, 11 o’clock’ and then they’re aroused and interested in my new show.” — Conan O’Brien