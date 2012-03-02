advertisement
Conan O’Brien: How do you know innovation when you see it?

By Conan O'Brien1 minute Read

“I know innovation when I’m completely confused. If someone does something in or around the office that just confuses me and angers me and makes me feel stupid, I assume it must be pretty innovative. That’s what innovation looks like to me. If I feel like a cat watching a sunset, then I know what I’m seeing is true innovation.” — Conan O’Brien

