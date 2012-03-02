advertisement
Conan O’Brien: Are leaders born or made?

By Conan O'Brien1 minute Read

“I think a true leader has to be made, forged in the fires of crisis. Like The Thing in the Fantastic Four, bombarded with gamma rays of difficulty and stress and turned into a rock monster that still wears a bikini for some reason. That’s my point. You have to be made, not born into being a leader. Made.” — Conan O’Brien

