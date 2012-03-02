Conan O’Brien: What’s your advice for creating a logo?

“A logo should be memorable and catchy. It should catch your attention right away. McDonalds is a great example. You’re driving along the interstate and you see those golden arches and they look like, um — they look like breasts. And you drive towards them because as an infant you have this primordial concept of moving towards breasts to get your food. That’s why they made the arches that way. Exxon, the double x’s…no idea what they were going for there. That was stupid. They should have gone with boobs as well. I’m fortunate. I have weird hair and a very funny first name. Conan, pompadour. You got your logo. I feel bad for any comedian whose name is Joe or John or Bill who has normal-looking hair because they’re not gonna go anywhere.” — Conan O’Brien
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens