Conan O’Brien: What’s your advice for creating a logo?

“A logo should be memorable and catchy. It should catch your attention right away. McDonalds is a great example. You’re driving along the interstate and you see those golden arches and they look like, um — they look like breasts. And you drive towards them because as an infant you have this primordial concept of moving towards breasts to get your food. That’s why they made the arches that way. Exxon, the double x’s…no idea what they were going for there. That was stupid. They should have gone with boobs as well. I’m fortunate. I have weird hair and a very funny first name. Conan, pompadour. You got your logo. I feel bad for any comedian whose name is Joe or John or Bill who has normal-looking hair because they’re not gonna go anywhere.” — Conan O’Brien