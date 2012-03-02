Conan O’Brien: When should I leave my job and strike it out on my own?

“It’s always best to leave a day job just after you’ve signed a lease on an expensive apartment and when your bank account has like $100 left in it. That’s the best time because that’s betting on yourself. Show fate that you have confidence in yourself. So yes, my advice would be get like a great loft that’s very expensive, sign a one-year lease, and then when you have $100 left in your bank account, tell your boss to F’off at noon in the middle of the day, and then that night try to get your internet mattress company started.” –Conan O’Brien