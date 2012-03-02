Virginia Gaskins and Kara Gillis: How can I be an inspiration to my staff?

“Hi, I’m Virgina Gaskins.”

“And I’m Kara Gillis. And we’re consultants for Deloitte.”

“Here’s how we inspire out staff. We tell them our story.”

“We let them know who we are, what we’re about, and what our brand it.”

“We share our passions.”

“We let them know what makes us tick.”

“And we let them see us sweat.”

“We’re all human and we all encounter vulnerable situations, and it’s better if you let your staff know that you can handle it.”

“Thank you.”

“Thank you.” — Virginia Gaskins and Kara Gillis