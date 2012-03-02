advertisement
Jeff Martin: How can I be an inspiration to my staff?

By Jeff Martin1 minute Read

“We surround leaders with the right people to drive change and innovation in the right markets and organizations that can make the world a better place. How do you inspire your staff? I think it’s simple. You start with hiring the right people. Let your own people inspire the right people. It’s not a cop-out. Leadership should be inspiring, but if you have the right culture and the right people at your organization inspiring each other, you can make a big difference and change the world.” — Jeff Martin

