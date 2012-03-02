advertisement
William Anderson, Ph.D: How can I be an inspiration to my staff?

By William Anderson, Ph.D1 minute Read

“One of the biggest challenges that we have is making our people feel very valued. And as a young professional, the vice president of a company, it makes it really difficult. My biggest tip is to drive down decisions to all the folks in your organization. Make sure they feel valued, whether they’ve been with the organization for twenty years or five years. Break the old mold and create new ones.” — William Anderson

