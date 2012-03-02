Janet Driscoll Miller: How can I be an inspiration to my staff?

“I am Janet Discroll Miller and I am the CEO of Mojo, a search engine marketing company. And I have a lot of young staff and we are a growing company. What I’m learning is it’s becoming more and more difficult to keep our culture going. And so what I I think what I’ve learned here is from Fast Company from the folks who have been talking today, especially is, I could really be documenting that better and sharing it and making it more of a part of our day-to-day life. And I think that’s what I’m going to take back today to help inspire my staff.” — Janet Discroll Miller