Cynthia (C.J.) Warner: How can I be an inspiration to my staff?

By Cynthia (C.J.) Warner1 minute Read

“If you’re an innovative company you need to inspire your company to try new things, even if it’s different and seems unusual. But you stay on a path. In other words, you use experience from others and your folks’ experience stay on that path but try something different and bringing those two things together makes all the difference.” — Patricia Calkins

