Jim Hanna: How do you attract a younger demographic to your product/brand?

Jim Hanna joined Starbucks Coffee Company in November 2005, leading the company’s initiatives to minimize its environmental footprint through green building, energy conservation, international procurement, waste minimization and collaboration with partner corporations and NGOs.

Prior to Starbucks, he served as Director of Environmental Affairs for Xanterra Parks & Resorts at Yellowstone National Park. In the position, Jim oversaw Xanterra’s many progressive environmental initiatives in its operations as the primary concessionaire in the park, including an ISO 14001-certified Environmental Management System.

A native of Olympia, Washington, Jim earned a BS in Environmental Sciences from Washington State University and is a U.S. Green Building Council LEED-accredited professional.