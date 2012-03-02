advertisement
John Landgraf: How can I be an inspiration to my staff?

By John Landgraf1 minute Read

“Hi, this is John Landgraf with FX network. I think people want to be inspired by being involved with the biggest problems their company has. I think people want their leaders to be vulnerable, they want you to tell them what keeps them up at night, what are the biggest problems that you and your people are collectively facing, and how can they participate in the solutions to those?” — John Landgraf

