Patricia Calkins: What quote, lyric or poem inspires you?

“Hi, I’m Patty Calkins form Xerox corporation and what inspires me, and perhaps what inspires folks from your organization, is songs. Some of the songs that have most inspired me are songs from Joni Mitchell with the terms “paved paradise and put up a parking lot” as the negative side. But then “Over the Rainbow” inspires you to think beyond where you can really get. You ca get over than rainbow.” — Patricia Calkins