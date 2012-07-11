Tim Westergren: What’s the difference between an idea and an opportunity?

“I think the difference between an idea and an opportunity is what really defines entrepreneurship. I think entrepreneurs are people who are gamed to jump in and see if there’s a connection, if an idea is indeed an opportunity. They aren’t, sometimes because they were never meant to be, sometimes because they were poorly executed. But I think it’s also true that sometimes the greatest opportunities were ideas that at the time didn’t really seem like good ideas. And I think entrepreneurs are the folks who are willing to take a chance and find out.” — Tim Westergren