Lee Clow: Why do ideas matter?

“Ideas, I think, are going to be the future, the export, the product, the future of American commerce. If the person who runs a company runs it with his left brain, not his right brain, runs it with his logic, not his intuition, I think those are destined to be the also-ran companies of the future. Beware of the nincompoop forest. Your culture can be built on size and that size will ultimately be the enemy of the ideas that you want your company to generate. The nincompoops are everywhere. There are so many ways that an idea can be killed vs. flourish. What company does everyone admire most? Apple computer. What is their product? Ideas. Innovation. Products that change people’s lives. If they’re a role model follow that model. Love ideas.” — Lee Clow
