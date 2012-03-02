Bill Baker: How do you get innovation off the table?

“How do you get innovation off the table and into the marketplace? Well first you got to get it out of your head and get it into the heads of all those people you’re going to need to work together to make that innovation actually happen. Employees, partners, suppliers all need to raise that innovation as their own. You can’t just tell them about it. You literally have to pull them into it mentally and emotionally. If their hearts are in it and their heads are in it, chances are everything else will follow as it should.” — Bill Baker