Chloe Sladden: How do you stimulate innovation?

“So how you do stimulate innovation? It’s such a challenging blend of creativity, and change, and problem solving. It’s really an art and a science. There are three rules I try to remember when I try to stimulate creative innovation. The first is to bring together people of really different disciplines and mindsets. If you can get those different folks to find a common language and to unlock together, that to me is where innovation really starts to get unlocked. The second is to prototype early and often. Get even the seeds of ideas in front of users in front of folks and see if that spark starts to happen. Bring that back. It will add confidence to your brainstorms and to your ideation. And finally the third is to really check your ego and to listen really well. You want the best idea possible and you should let go of any biases you think those ideas will come from. Just seek the best possible answer.” — Chloe Sladden
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens