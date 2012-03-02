Rich Skrenta : Is it a good idea if nobody gets it?

“Sometimes an entrepreneur falls in love with an idea, you know, they’re mesmerized by it. They build a product and they put it out there — and yeah, it falls flat. Nobody seems to get it. A lot of times, though, there is a kernal in that idea that really plays well and the entrepreneur has to be open. Is there a way to morph it? Is there a way to pivot it into something that is going to be cool and is going to get traction. If there closed to that, it’s not going to be good. If they’re open to working with whatever seed idea is in there, I think that that can be okay.” — Rich Skrenta