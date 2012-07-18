Mani Dhillon: Is it a good idea if nobody gets it?

“UrbanSpoon is a developer lead organization where people are held accountable. Sometimes it’s difficult when one person starts talking about an idea and they don’t know how to articulate it. And really, they’re the only person that gets the idea. In that environment I really fall back on accountability. That person or that developer, they’re the owner of that product, and they’re allowed to try out that idea and see what the response is like on our website or on our mobile apps. And then if they succeed, they can continue building on that idea. But we wanted them to get an iteration of that idea up quickly, and then depending on that response, iterate on it or kill the idea. We tend to kill products quickly.” — Mani Dhillion
