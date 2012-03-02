Dustin Callif : Finding great ideas

“I do a lot of interactive production and we’re always trying to push innovation. It’s sometimes like I’m speaking another language when we’re dealing with some of our clients and they don’t necessarily get it, particularly when we’re working with some of the top innovative talent out there. They just have a far different approach and thought process that an everyday consumer or client is used to. So when nobody it’s actually a good thing in my business, and what I try to do is communicate so they can understand and finally get it and finally have that Eureka moment. That’s a great thing about being able to educate and push the boundaries.” — Dustin Callif