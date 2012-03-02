Larry Chiang: Funding 101

“One of the things that when you’re trying to court a venture capitalist for is — most people go right for the money, okay? VC’s are potentially able to make you a million on paper. That’s why they’re called venture capitalists. They used to be called adventure capitalists. Adventure, because it’s such an adventure. I argue that when you’re talking to a VC, that you should just not try to ask them for money, but ask them for ideas. Because the best way to get money out of a VC is to initially ask them for advice.” — Larry Chiang