advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Steve Martocci: Funding 101

By Steve Martocci1 minute Read

“So, one key thing after you’ve gotten your investors is to use them. Some people treat them as just money in your pocket, but that’s not the best use of them. Reach out to them. Ask them questions. Have them help you with things like hiring and connecting to brands. You wouldn’t believe how good of a resource they can be if you ask for help. Make sure you do that.” — Steve Martocci

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life