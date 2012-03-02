Kimberly Myers: How do you collaborate from different locations?

“Having a worldwide position at my company means communicating internationally is paramount. My biggest piece of advice is to build that relationship on the other side. So it’s all about trust and communication and asking how the other person’s day is going on the other end, and make those steps to build that relationship before you get down to business. I also commit my time — because I’m on the Pacific coast and most of my colleagues are in Europe — to getting on the phone in the morning and making sure that answers are given and questions are had so that we can be most effective during the day.” — Kim Myers
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens