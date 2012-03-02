Kimberly Myers: How do you collaborate from different locations?

“Having a worldwide position at my company means communicating internationally is paramount. My biggest piece of advice is to build that relationship on the other side. So it’s all about trust and communication and asking how the other person’s day is going on the other end, and make those steps to build that relationship before you get down to business. I also commit my time — because I’m on the Pacific coast and most of my colleagues are in Europe — to getting on the phone in the morning and making sure that answers are given and questions are had so that we can be most effective during the day.” — Kim Myers