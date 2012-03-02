Amy Rees Anderson: How do you come back from a job or project loss?

“Obviously anytime you put your heart and soul into trying to land a deal, whether it’s a new client or getting a new investor, it’s really disappointing when it doesn’t go your way. And it’s going to happen time and time again. One of the things I’ve come to realize is that you can’t always control the outcome. But you can absolutely control your efforts that go into it. SO if you go into something and you do the best that you can possibly do and give it all the effort you could, at the end of the day if it doesn’t work out, at least you could walk away feeling good about all of the effort that you into it. And that’s what you really have to focus on and be proud of.” — Amy Rees Anderson