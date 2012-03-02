Jared Hecht: How do you pick a board?

“So picking board members is one of the most important things you can do in your company. There are a couple of criteria when you start thinking about them. One: You need to get along with them. These are going to be partners in your business and they’re going to be playing a pretty substantial role in helping you come up with a business plan and developing the future of your company. So getting along with them is definitely important criteria. The second one is, what’s their experience? What’s their expertise? And does pertain well to your company, your mission and the goals you’re trying to accomplish. And if all those things are aligned, then they’re probably a good board member.” — Jared Hecht
