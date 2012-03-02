Dennis Littky: How do you foster intelligent conversation?

“I think the most important thing about building a team is building a team of people who get it. Whatever getting it means for your business. So for BlogHer, we’re about a passionate community and we’re about a community that — we’re mission based. We’re about creating opportunities for women online, women who blog. And for us, that means that we’ve hired a lot of people straight from that community. And we’ve hired people from in our community that have these skills. That’s not even how we first met them because they’ve blogged or they’ve tweeted or whatever it might be. But they have rich, full lives and other skills and backgrounds.” — Elisa Camahort