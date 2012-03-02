Ian Schafer: How do you fire someone?

“Firing somebody. That’s tricky. There are two situations where you’re probably going to fire somebody. And that’s when you should fire somebody, and when you need to. When you fire somebody you should be clear in explaining to them why it’s happening. As a human — and, you know, it’s nice to know that other people are humans, too — you should find opportunities for them elsewhere. Give them a course of corrective action for what they could have been doing better, but also be helpful in helping them find other opportunities in other places.” — Ian Schafer