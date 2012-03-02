Alisa Miller: How do you work with someone you don’t trust?

“And I wish in my career — and for all of you — that we can limit the untrustworthy people we come in contact with. But sometimes, it’s inevitable. So this is how I deal with it. First, I am very clear on the rules of engagement with this person or partner. I’m very clear in the expectation of our relationship. What we’re trying to do together. What our roles and responsibilities are. What the timeline is. What is the plan. And check in on a frequent basis on how we’re executing against the results.” — Alisa Miller