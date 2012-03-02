Gayle Weiswasser: How do you develop a social media strategy?

“When you’re thinking about developing a social media strategy the most important thing to do is to think about what your audience wants. What type of content is going to resonate with your audience, and what’s going to deliver value to them? So rather than focusing on your own agenda, about what you want to accomplish and what you want to say, put yourself in the mind of your audience. Think: “What do I want? What is going to entice me to follow a brand on Facebook, or to follow a Twitter account, or to click through to a website? And what’s going to be attractive enough to me to cut through all the other clutter and noise that’s out there competing for my attention.” So focus first on the audience.” — Gayle Weisswasser