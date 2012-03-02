Theophilus London: How do you choose a collaborator?

“When I want to choose to work with someone, you know, I definitely have to do some research on their background and how they were raised as people. Before we make some magic I get on Facebook, my Facebook ways. I get them on Facebook. I’m like, “Listen!” I got to find out what that person’s like. No, that’s totally not the way it goes down. The way it goes down is we meet up in the studio, give each other eye contact very awkwardly, and we go crazy how much we love the other person’s work. And after that we give each other a hug and start the production process and the songwriting process and then we have dinner. Dinner is everything. If dinner goes right then you know the collaboration is going to be on point. And then we make hits. That’s how it happens.” — Theophilus London
