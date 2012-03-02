Rye Rye: What inspires you?

“One of my biggest inspirations is Michael Jackson, of course. Another one of my inspirations are Missy Elliott. I’m basically inspired by party music in general. Any music that can make me dance — just a base to a beat, like, I’m inspired by. And you know, just fun and creativity. So those are my biggest inspirations. And anybody that can dance, or you know, with the same vibe. But party music in general really inspires me when I’m making my music. I just think about, “What would make another person dance?” And that’s how I make my music.” — Rye Rye