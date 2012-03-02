advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jon Kolko: What have you learned from collaborating with others?

By Jon Kolko1 minute Read

“Collaboration is difficult. And I think one of the things that I’ve learned as I’ve grown into management positions is at some point you become the facilitator for responsible collaboration. Essentially playing interference so that your staff — all of the designers that are actually doing the good creative work — can do their jobs. In many ways, you become the collaborator so that everyone else can go heads down and make beautiful, responsible, and fundamentally meaningful artifacts.” — John Kolko

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life