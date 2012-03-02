advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rob Hayes: How do you get a VC you don’t know to mentor you?

By Rob Hayes1 minute Read

“It’s really important to find a VC that is passionate about as passionate about what you’re working on as you are. And that’s good advice to work with any investor regardless if are raising money from them or want to have them mentor you. Without that passion, you’re not going to see the engagement, the help that you’re really looking for from an investor, or really anybody that you’re working with.” — Rob Hayes

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life