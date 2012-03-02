Ian Schafer: What’s the best way to change direction when something isn’t working?

“When something isn’t working you need to be able to change directions and change directions quickly. The best way to prepare for that is actually by preparing for it. Building an organization along the lines of, say, agile software development, making your company as nimble as a software company needs to be, is a great way to look at it. It’s a great way to again make your organization nimble and react to a very rapidly changing environment because that environment is changing more rapidly every day.” — Ian Schafer