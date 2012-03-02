Dennis Littky: How do you comeback from a major setback?

“I’ve been fired a few times, and some people get down about that and the way I keep myself up from that is I look at it as a positive thing. You’re fighting for something you think is right. The timing may not be right, the placement may not be right, but if you believe in what you’re doing, then it’s not a knock on yourself. You did the best you can at that time in that situation. And so to me, it just inspires me more that people are fighting you to go after what you think is right, and start over again, start at a new job, start fighting again.” — Dennis Littky