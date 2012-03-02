Linda Boff: How do you strengthen your brand without going overboard?

“The authenticity of a brand is something we think about all the time. How do we stay true to our brand. I think in our case — in the case of brands that are really smart about this — that they think about What’s the essence. What is it that differentiates their company. In your case, it’s innovation and technology. And we know if we stick to that, stick to core messages that reinforce our brand as an innovative brand involved in hi-tech business practices like technology and energy, that we’re going to stay the course. And we think really hard about who do we want to talk to. It’s not how do we get the most number of eyeballs. It’s how do we talk to people in the most relevant way possible. And by doing that, that feels right for our brand and that’s a true expression of how to do brand marketing without taking it overboard. ” — Linda Boff