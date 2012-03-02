Dominik Grolimund: How do you determine who to partner with?

“When we got acquired in 2009 by ETH, we were in a good position in that we had the position to talk to many companies at the same time. What we were looking for in our partner was basically two things. One: a joined vision so that we’re making sure that we have the same roadmap, the same vision going forward. And two, trust. We want to be sure that we can trust those guys, that we like them, and I’m really happy how it turned out because it’s really a great partnership for us.” — Dominik Grolimund.