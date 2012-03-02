Rich Skrenta : How do you attract a VC you don’t know?

“You’ve got to get referred to a VC by somebody you know and somebody they trust. It helps to be in an area where there’s a lot of startup activity, where you can basically get into that circle. Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, LA — you have to be in one of these areas. If you don’t know the VCs, you know, go to the conferences, go to the parties, network as much as you can. Try to get a personal referral in because they’re not going to take a cold email, there’s just no way. ” — Rich Skrenta