advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Michael Staton: Can a founder become a CEO?

By Michael Staton1 minute Read

“The two important aspects to really becoming a leader and CEO of your startup is identifying your company values and managing people to those values and creating models for how your business operates so you can train your employees effectively. You need to give up control and hire the best people you can and you need to train them remarkably well. More well than you could even possibly think.” — Michael Staton

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life