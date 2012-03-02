advertisement
Kimberly Myers: How do you determine who to partner with?

By Kimberly Myers

“For me, choosing a partner is more about a feeling, it’s about figuring out what this person’s objective is or their vision is, and making sure those objectives and visions align. But it’s also about communication. Do you understand each other? Do you respect each other? Do you trust what the other person is saying?” — Kimberly Myers

