Alex St. John: When do you take no for an answer?

By Alex St. John1 minute Read

“When do I take no for an answer? Well, I’m not known for taking no for an answer, but I’d have to say I do on occasion take no for an answer when the response doesn’t matter or is unimportant or if you can persuade that I’m wrong which is not a frequent occurrence, either. But other than that, I take no for an answer all the time.” — Alex St. John

