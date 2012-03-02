Alex St. John: Do you have to be a leader in the space?

“I have to say that I have met a lot of morons who are remarkably successful in spite of their lack of leadership characteristics. And one of the hard lessons for me has only been that some people who are great executors and really dedicated to what they do, can pick really uninspired, non-visionary business models and make themselves incredibly wealthy. So personally, I enjoy the leadership strategy for being successful but I know a lot of people who are just hard workers and very dedicated and very successful without having that personality attribute beyond simply taking the initiative to be entrepreneurs themselves.